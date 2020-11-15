Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region bombed Eritrean capital, Tigray leader says

The leader of Ethiopia's Tigray region told Reuters on Sunday that his forces bombed the airport in Eritrea's capital Asmara on Saturday evening, confirming earlier reports from diplomats of a major escalation in a 12-day old conflict in Ethiopia.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 15-11-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 12:30 IST
Forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region bombed Eritrean capital, Tigray leader says
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The leader of Ethiopia's Tigray region told Reuters on Sunday that his forces bombed the airport in Eritrea's capital Asmara on Saturday evening, confirming earlier reports from diplomats of a major escalation in a 12-day old conflict in Ethiopia. Tigray's President Debretsion Gebremichael also said that his forces have been fighting Eritrean forces "on several fronts" for the past few days. He did not specify where, but did say Eritrean forces were deployed and fighting along Ethiopia's border.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive in the restive Tigray northern region on Nov.4. Eritrea's government has denied involvement in the conflict. Eritrea and Ethiopia signed a peace deal two years ago, but President Isaias Afwerki's government remains hostile to the Tigray leadership after their role in a devastating 1998-2000 war.

There was no immediate comment from the Ethiopian government on Debretsion's claim of the strikes on Eritrea. A member of his party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), had on Saturday threatened to attack Eritrean targets.

The Tigrayan leader also told Reuters that ground fighting is raging "on several fronts" and that the displacement of civilians is increasing. Abiy accuses the TPLF, which rules the mountainous region of more than five million people, of treason and terrorism and says his military campaign will restore order. He won a Nobel Peace Prize for a 2018 peace pact with Eritrea.

The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday that the fighting in Ethiopia had prompted more than 14,500 people to flee into Sudan so far.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia's Tigray leader confirms firing missiles at Eritrea

The leader of Ethiopias Tigray region has confirmed firing missiles at neighbouring Eritreas capital, and he is threatening more, saying that we will take any legitimate military target and we will fire. The confirmation marks a huge escal...

Soumitra Chatterjee: Acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world

He was the actor who epitomised the best of world cinema, transcending the boundaries of country, state and language to give expression to Satyajit Rays cinematic vision and get framed in celluloid greatness. But the legacy of Soumitra Chat...

Israeli military strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rocket firing

The Israeli military said it struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Sunday after militants fired two rockets from the Palestinian territory. In a statement, the military said fighter jets, attack helicopters and tanks hit Hamas underg...

Maha: Woman dies after acid attack by boyfriend

A woman has died after her boyfriend allegedly threw acid on her and tried to set her ablaze in Maharashtras Beed district, a police official said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday, he said, adding that the reason behind the at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020