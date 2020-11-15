Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region bombed Eritrean capital, Tigray leader says

"Fighting is still continuing on several fronts" in Ethiopia, Debretsion Gebremichael told Reuters in a text message. Five regional diplomats told Reuters shortly after the attack that at least three rockets were fired at Eritrea's capital from Ethiopia on Saturday night.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 14:07 IST
Forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region bombed Eritrean capital, Tigray leader says

Rebellious forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region fired rockets at the airport in Eritrea's capital Asmara on Saturday evening, their leader said on Sunday, confirming earlier reports of a major escalation in a 12-day old conflict in Ethiopia. "Fighting is still continuing on several fronts" in Ethiopia, Debretsion Gebremichael told Reuters in a text message.

Five regional diplomats told Reuters shortly after the attack that at least three rockets were fired at Eritrea's capital from Ethiopia on Saturday night. At least two of the rockets hit Asmara airport, three of the diplomats said. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive in the restive Tigray northern region on Nov.4, after accusing Tigrayan forces of attacking federal troops based in the northern region, which borders Eritrea and Sudan.

His government says the Ethiopian military has been carrying out air strikes in an attempt to destroy equipment including arms depots controlled by the insurgents. The Tigrayan leader Debretsion, communicating by text message, also said that his forces have been fighting "16 divisions" of the Eritrean army "on several fronts" for the past few days. He did not give an estimate for how many troops he believes Eritrea has deployed. Eritrea has a vast standing army which the United States' CIA puts at 200,000 personnel.

He said Eritrean forces have crossed into Ethiopia at Badme, Rama and Zalambessa, three border towns in the restive northern region. "Our country is attacking us with a foreign country, Eritrea. Treason!" he told Reuters in a text message.

There was no immediate comment from the Ethiopian government on Debretsion's claim of the strikes on Eritrea or other comments. Eritrea's government has denied involvement in the conflict.

Officials in Asmara were not immediately reachable after the strikes. Debretsion said on Tuesday that Eritrea had sent troops over the border in support of Abiy's government, but provided no evidence.

Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed denied this at the time, telling Reuters: "We are not part of the conflict." Eritrea and Ethiopia fought a devastating 1998-2000 war. The two countries signed a peace deal two years ago, but Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki's government remains hostile to the Tigray leadership after their role in that war.

Abiy accuses the TPLF, which rules the mountainous region of more than five million people, of treason and terrorism and says his military campaign will restore order. He won a Nobel Peace Prize for the 2018 peace pact with Eritrea. The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday that the fighting in Ethiopia had prompted more than 14,500 people to flee into Sudan so far.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

No decision so far on reopening monuments in Maha: Minister

The Maharashtra government has not taken a decision so far on reopening monuments for tourists, Minister of State for Tourism Aditi Tatkare said on Sunday. An association of tourist guides in Aurangabad on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Udd...

Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week -British minister

Brexit talks must make progress this week ahead of the end-of-year expiry of Britains transition deal with the European Union, the countrys environment secretary George Eustice said.This needs to be a week when things move, when we break th...

Fire breaks out in two commercial buildings in Ambala

A major fire broke out in two multi-storey commercial buildings located on Shukul Kund Road in Ambala city causing loss to property, officials said on Sunday. The shops in the buildings dealt with wedding materials.The fire was noticed arou...

Delhi records 95 COVID-19 deaths; 3,235 new cases take cumulative count to 4.85 lakh: Authorities.

Delhi records 95 COVID-19 deaths&#160;3,235 new cases take cumulative count to 4.85 lakh Authorities....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020