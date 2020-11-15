Alwar: Five shop destroyed in fire

Left Menu
Five shops in a shopping complex were gutted in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Saturday night, police said. The incident took place in the Chudi market after a fire broke out in one of the shops. The flames were doused, SHO Kotwali police station Rajesh Sharma said. He said no loss of life was reported in the incident.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-11-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 16:41 IST
Five shops in a shopping complex were gutted in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Saturday night, police said. The incident took place in the Chudi market after a fire broke out in one of the shops. The flames were doused, SHO Kotwali police station Rajesh Sharma said. He said no loss of life was reported in the incident. The matter is being probed, he added.

