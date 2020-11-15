7-year-old girl raped by neighbour, seriousy injured: Police

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour near her house here on Sunday and was seriously injured, following which she had to be hospitalised, said police. City's Sadar Circle officer Mahendra Pal Singh said the girl was playing near her house in Rosa police station area when her neighbour lured her away to a secluded place and raped her.

After raping the child, the man fled, leaving behind the profusely bleeding child, said Singh. As the child reached home, her parents reported the matter to police which hospitalised the child and registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, he said.

Police are on trying to nabe the accused, Singh added.