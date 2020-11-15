Left Menu
Man killed in fire in west Delhi godown

Kumar was sleeping inside the godown when the fire broke out, the official said. "A call about the fire was received around 11.05 pm and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said.

A man was killed and another was injured after a fire broke out at a godown in west Delhi's Mundka area, a Delhi Fire Service official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night at a wood-cum-cooler godown, he said.

The injured and the deceased were identified as Aditya (20) and Sunil Kumar (28) respectively. Both were residents of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, a police official said. Kumar was sleeping inside the godown when the fire broke out, the official said.

"A call about the fire was received around 11.05 pm and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said. The charred body was recovered from inside the godown, he said.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered under section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) against unidentified persons at Nangloi police station and an investigation has been initiated. The officer said the two men worked as labourers and lived in a small room at the godown.  The fire was eventually brought under control but what led to the blaze is not known yet, the officer added.

