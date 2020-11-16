Three men swept away by strong river current

Left Menu
Three men went missing after they were swept away by the strong current of Shank river in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Monday. To save him two of his friends also jumped into the river but they were also swept away, the SP said.

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 16-11-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 12:23 IST
Three men went missing after they were swept away by the strong current of Shank river in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Monday. Superintendent of Police Hrideep P Janardhanan told PTI Bhasha that six friends went on a picnic to Hiradah Dam on Sunday.

While they were taking selfies near the river one person fell into the river and was swept away by strong currents. To save him two of his friends also jumped into the river but they were also swept away, the SP said. On getting information about the incident, a police team went to the spot but due to darkness, they could not start search operation for the three missing men.

The SP said police teams and disaster response force personnel started search operation for the three missing men on Monday morning..

