LoC firing: Last rites of martyred Army jawan held in Nagpur

The last rites of Army jawan Bhushan Rameshrao Satai, killed during shelling by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir last week, were held at his native place in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Monday with full state honours. The mortal remains of Satai (28), who was posted as Naik in the Maratha Light Infantry and was a native of Katol town in the district, were transported to Nagpur on Sunday evening, the district information office said in a release.

The body was kept at the Army Cantonment at Kamptee in the city. On Monday morning, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Energy Minister Nitin Raut, who is also Nagpur's guardian minister, laid wreaths on the soldier's body at the Brigade of the Guards Regiment parade ground at Kamptee.

Senior Army officers, public representatives and Nagpur administration officials also paid homage to Satai. Later, the body was taken to Katol where hundreds of locals attended the last rites of the jawan.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told reporters that two jawans from Maharashtra - Bhushan Satai from Katol in Nagpur and Rushikesh Jondhale from Kolhapur - were martyred in shelling by Pakistani troops in Gurez and Uri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. "I am paying tributes to the martyrs on behalf of the Maharashtra government," Deshmukh said.

Satai, whose father is a labourer, joined the Army in 2011. On Friday, Pakistan indulged in heavy cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in which five security forces personnel and six civilians were killed.