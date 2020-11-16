8-year-old girl crushed to death by speeding car

Coimbatore, Nov 16 (PTI): An eight-year-old girl died onthe spot and six others were injured when a speeding car hitthem near Aliyar village in the district on Monday, policesaid

Varsha, her parents, belonging to Tirupur, and four oftheir relatives were walking on the roadside when theaccident occurred, they said

The car driver, on the way to Pollachi near Valparai,has been detained, the police said The injured have been hospitalised, they added.