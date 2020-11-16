Left Menu
Maha: Decomposed tiger carcass found in Gondia, probe begins

The carcass was found on Sunday in a dismembered state with some organs missing, which gives rise to suspicion of poaching links, though death due to electrocution can also not be ruled out, the official added. He said a sniffer dog had been deployed to trace the missing parts, which includes a leg, claws, tail and a portion of the forehead.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:53 IST
The decomposed carcass of a sub- adult tiger was found in a paddy field in Lodhitala village in Chutia beat of Maharashtra's Gondia forest range, an official said on Monday. The carcass was found on Sunday in a dismembered state with some organs missing, which gives rise to suspicion of poaching links, though death due to electrocution can also not be ruled out, the official added.

He said a sniffer dog had been deployed to trace the missing parts, which includes a leg, claws, tail and a portion of the forehead. "The death may have taken place 10-12 days ago. Spot post mortem was conducted and the viscera sent for lab tests.

The carcass was cremated as per laid down guidelines. Further probe into the incident is underway," the forest official added..

