Chhath Puja ban at public places: Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangathan prevented from holding protest

Members of Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangathan were on Monday prevented from staging a protest at Vidhan Sabha here to press their demand to lift the ban imposed on performing Chhath Puja at public places and river banks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Members of Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangathan were on Monday prevented from staging a protest at Vidhan Sabha here to press their demand to lift the ban imposed on performing Chhath Puja at public places and river banks. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order last week had directed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja is not performed at river banks, temples and other public places.

It had asked district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to encourage people to celebrate the festival at their homes. President of Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangathan, Santosh Jha said a memorandum asking the Delhi government to lift the ban on celebration of Chhath Puja at riverbanks, parks and other public places was later submitted at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He said the police did not permit them to hold the protest at Vidhan Sabha citing the spread of COVID-19.

Jha said most of people who celebrate Chhath in Delhi belong to Bihar and Purvanchal and live in small rented houses. It is not possible to perform the Puja at home because it involves paying obeisance to the Sun god from a water body, he said.

