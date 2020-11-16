Left Menu
Delhi court grants bail to man in triple talaq case

The court directed him not to try to influence or commit any wrong to his wife or her family members, saying it was apparent that she had apprehension of threat from him. “Keeping the nature of offence in question this court is of the considered view that there is no requirement to keep accused (Gulfam) behind bars during the remaining investigation.

16-11-2020
A Delhi court has granted bail to a man who has been arrested for allegedly giving “triple talaq” to his wife through a letter. Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri granted the relief to Gulfam on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety of like amount. The court directed him not to try to influence or commit any wrong to his wife or her family members, saying it was apparent that she had apprehension of threat from him.

“Keeping the nature of offence in question this court is of the considered view that there is no requirement to keep accused (Gulfam) behind bars during the remaining investigation. However, in view of the submission of the complainant (wife) it is also apparent that she has apprehension of threat from the accused," the court said. "The court is also aware of settled legal position as to bail is general rule and jail being an exception in course of investigation of a criminal case. Accordingly, accused applicant Gulfam is hereby granted bail in this case..,” it said in the November 3 order.

During the hearing, Gulfam's wife submitted that her husband had no intention to live with her and provide due maintenance for leading a meaningful life. She further alleged that her husband had committed cruelty with her and has apprehension of threat from his side. The additional public prosecutor, appearing for the police, opposed the bail plea saying Gulfam might commit further wrong with his wife, who was allegedly a victim of illegal mode of divorce. Gulfam's counsel argued that their matrimonial relationship was strained and the alleged offence under section 3 (pronouncement of 'talaq' by a Muslim husband upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal) of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) bore a sentence up to three years only..

