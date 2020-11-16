Two killed, 9 injured in clashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district

Two people died and nine others were injured during a clash between two groups in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Monday, police said

The deceased have been identified as 34-year-old Rohitash Jatav and 60-year-old Asharfi Devi, they said

Jatav was shot dead during the violence, police said, adding that the cause of death of Devi is yet to be ascertained. The clash broke out between groups led by Asu Mev and Kundan Jatav, they said. Police said that the reason seems to be old enmity over a matter related to a panchayat election held in the past. "Members of both groups clashed with each other and opened fire, which left Rohitash Jatav of one group dead. Asharfi Devi from the other group also died in the clash,” Circle Officer Kaman Pradeep Singh said. He added that nine others were injured in the incident. Multiple FIRs related to different matters have been registered by members of both the groups against each in the last two-three years on different matters, police said. The officer said that additional police force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace and law and order. He informed that no one has been be arrested so far.