Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home at last: 70-yr-old meets family in Kanpur after years in Pakistan

"On reaching home, after embracing his family members, he cried a lot in immense happiness and said he made a big mistake by going to Pakistan," said Circle Officer (Seesamau) Tirpurari Pandey. Shamsuddin reached his home in the city's Kanghi-Mohal here on Sunday morning, where his family and people welcomed him with garlands.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 16-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 19:22 IST
Home at last: 70-yr-old meets family in Kanpur after years in Pakistan

Back home after years in a Pakistani jail on espionage charges, 70-year-old Shamsuddin could not hold back his tears. "On reaching home, after embracing his family members, he cried a lot in immense happiness and said he made a big mistake by going to Pakistan," said Circle Officer (Seesamau) Tirpurari Pandey.

Shamsuddin reached his home in the city's Kanghi-Mohal here on Sunday morning, where his family and people welcomed him with garlands. He told reporters that migrants are not treated well in Pakistan and Indians are taken as ”enemies”.

Shamsuddin had moved to Pakistan with an acquaintance in 1992 on getting a 90-day visit visa and then settled there after getting the country's citizenship in 1994. In 2012, the Pakistan government arrested him on charges of espionage and locked him up at a jail in Karachi.

Shamsuddin reached India through the Attari-Wagah border on October 26 and served the required quarantine period in Amritsar amid the COVID-19 outbreak. At the city's Bajaria police station, Circle Officer Tirpurari Pandey welcomed him with garlands and offered sweets.

Police then took him to his house at Kanghi-Mohal. People had gathered there waiting for his arrival. The crowd surrounded him and hugged him with garlands.

He was congratulated for returning home after decades. Shamsuddin told mediapersons that Indians are “treated very badly” in Pakistan. "They are treated like enemies. There is a lot of bribery and corruption in Pakistan," he said.

He said after the end of the visa period, people stranded in both countries should be allowed to return home..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pro-EU candidate Sandu wins Moldovan presidency in setback for Moscow

Moldovas President-elect Maia Sandu, who favours closer ties with the European Union, promised to tackle corruption and struck a conciliatory tone on Monday after defeating the pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in a run-off election. Sandu, a...

EU eyes tax as tool in climate change fight

Taxation will not escape the European Unions plans to curb planet-warming emissions, and levies should be revamped to reflect climate and environmental costs, the head of EU climate policy said on Monday.Brussels is planning a far-reaching ...

Armenian foreign minister resigns after unpopular Karabakh ceasefire

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan resigned from his post on Monday in a sign of political fall-out in the ex-Soviet republic after a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that locked in territorial gains for Azerbaijan. Mna...

Saudi Aramco to issue bonds as it seeks cash amid oil slump

Saudi Arabias oil giant Aramco announced Monday it will issue international bonds as it seeks a cash infusion to help pay for billions of dollars in dividends the company promised shareholders before the global coronavirus pandemic sent oil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020