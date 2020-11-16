CISF nabs passenger with bullet at Delhi's IGI

An Indian passenger coming from the US has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a bullet in his baggage, officials said on Monday. They said V K Gupta was intercepted with a bullet of 9 mm calibre in his bag on Sunday at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The man landed here from Newark and was bound for Raipur in Chhattisgarh. As he had no documents for carrying the live ammunition round and an empty cartridge, the man was handed over to Delhi Police for further probe by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, the officials said.