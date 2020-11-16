Slain BSF sub-inspector cremated with full military honours

BSF Sub-Inspector Rakesh Dobhal, who died during the recent ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, was cremated here on Monday with full military honours. Deployed in the artillery regiment of the Border Security Force (BSF), Dobhal was a resident of Ganganagar area in Rishikesh.

Emotions ran high as a large crowd joined the slain soldier's funeral procession from Muni ki Reti to Poornanand Ghat where his mortal remains were consigned to flames in the presence of local MLA and Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Speaker Premchand Aggrawal. Earlier, state Sports Minister Arvind Pandey also laid a wreath on his body while paying his last respects.

Eleven people, including Dobhal, were killed in multiple instances of ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Those killed in the Pakistani aggression include four Army soldiers and six civilians..