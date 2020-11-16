Asked not to eat, consume alcohol near his house, eatery owner stabbed to death by 2 men

A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two men after he scolded them for eating and consuming alcohol near his house in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Rajesh, runs an eatery near his house, they said, adding that the two accused have been arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place late on Sunday night after a quarrel broke out between Rajesh and the two men after he scolded them for eating and consuming alcohol. The quarrel escalated and one of them took out a knife and stabbed Rajesh in the chest before fleeing from the spot. Rajesh was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he died during treatment, a senior police officer said.

The officer said both the accused and the victim had altercations on the same issue quite a few times earlier as well. The victim had once even warned the duo but they continued with their activities, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, "We have registered a case under sections 302 (Murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested two men in connection with the incident." During investigation, CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene of crime were examined and the two accused -- Rajkumar (22) and Deepak (23) were subsequently arrested, the officer said. "During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they used to eat and drink in the lane near the house of the victim and for this, the victim used to scold them. Since the last two days, they were even beaten up by the victim," the DCP said.

The knife used in the crime was also recovered from the spot, police said, adding further investigation is underway..