Militants lob grenade on police post in J-K’s Kulgam; no loss of life reported

Militants lob grenade on police post in J-K’s Kulgam; no loss of life reportedPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-11-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 20:29 IST
Militants on Monday hurled a grenade towards a police post in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir but there was no loss of life, police said. Militants hurled a grenade towards Police Post Frisal in the south Kashmir district in the evening, a police official said
He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded outside the building
There was no loss of life in the incident, he added.