Nigerian ex-president goes to Ethiopia amid mediation push

Nigerian ex-president goes to Ethiopia amid mediation pushReuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 16-11-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 21:13 IST
Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo has gone to Ethiopia, his spokesman said on Monday, as various African and European nations pushed for a mediated solution to a nearly two-week conflict in the Tigray region.
"The former president is on his way to Ethiopia right now, but I don't know what he is going to do there," spokesman Kenny Akinyemi said. A diplomat in Addis Ababa confirmed his arrival.