President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Tirumala on Nov 24

(EDS: Recasting throughout) Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 16 (PTI): President RamNath Kovind is likely to arrive in Tirumala, the hill abodeof Lord Venkateswara, on November 24, an official said

Based on an official communique from the Andhra Pradeshgovernment on the visit, a high-level meeting chaired by thedistrict collector Dr Narayana Bharath Gupta was held inChittoor, 70 km from here, on Monday, the official told PTI However at what time the President would visit the shrinewas not known, he said

A detailed programme on the visit is expected in two orthree days, he added.