Two killed in gang war in Nagpur district

Two men have been killed during a fight between two gangs of criminals in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday, adding three persons have been arrested. A police official said the crime was the fallout of a dispute between two gangs which have been vying to establish supremacy in Mhalgi Nagar and nearby areas in the district.

The deceased are identified as Kunal Charde (29) and Sushil Bawne (24), he said. The arrested accused are identified as Rahul Lambat (27), Nishant Shahkar (23) and Jageshwar alias Balu Dudhankar (33), the official said.

The bodies of Charde and Bawne were found lying in a pool of blood near Dongargaon on Monday morning. A crime branch official said the deceased duo were stabbed multiple times and their heads were smashed by the accused persons.

A case of murder has been registered by the police.