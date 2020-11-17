Left Menu
Maha: Man, son killed in leopard attack in Aurangabad

Later, bodies of Ashok Aute and his son Krishna Aute were found at their farm, he said. Forest authorities have decided to install cameras and cages in the area to trap the leopard, he said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 11:44 IST
A man and his son have been mauled to death by a leopard in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, a forest official said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Apegaon on Monday when the 52-year-old man and his son, aged 27, went to work at their farm, he said.

When they did not return home in the evening, their relatives launched a search and also informed forest department officials, acting deputy conservator of forest Arun Patil told PTI. Later, bodies of Ashok Aute and his son Krishna Aute were found at their farm, he said.

Forest authorities have decided to install cameras and cages in the area to trap the leopard, he said. The family of the victims will be provided compensation as per the law, he added.

