Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha asks border districts to prevent entry of paddy from Chhattisgarh

The Odisha government has asked eight bordering districts to prevent entry of paddy from Chhattisgarh into the state to ensure that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) does not go to unauthorised people and paddy is procured only from registered farmers, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) Department said on Tuesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 17-11-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 12:23 IST
Odisha asks border districts to prevent entry of paddy from Chhattisgarh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government has asked eight bordering districts to prevent entry of paddy from Chhattisgarh into the state to ensure that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) does not go to unauthorised people and paddy is procured only from registered farmers, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) Department said on Tuesday. Additional Secretary FS&CW, Bijay Kumar Prusty intimated the Collectors of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh and Nabarangpur districts about this matter.

In his letter, Prusty stated that "There is a possibility that some unscrupulous traders or persons will try to push paddy procured from Chhattisgarh into the procurement system in the border district of Odisha." He suggested that the administration should ensure that unauthorised paddy sourced from the neighbouring states does not enter the premises of procuring societies and groups in these districts.

Prusty also asked collectors to make sure that paddy procurement takes place only through registered farmers, authorised societies and groups. The Odisha government has started Kharif paddy procurement in the state on the MSP fixed by the central government and it will continue till September 30, 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses plea for waiver of exam fees for class 10, 12 CBSE students

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the CBSE and the Delhi government to waive exam fees for students of classes 10 and 12 in the current academic year in view of COVID-19 and financial problems being ...

Certain elements inside Pak military had links to al-Qaeda: Obama on raid that killed Osama

Barack Obama has said that he had ruled out involving Pakistan in the raid on Osama bin Ladens hideout because it was an open secret that certain elements inside Pakistans military, and especially its intelligence services, maintained links...

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

Microsoft on Tuesday announced the availability of the Surface Go 2 tablet and Surface Book 3 laptop in India. The devices were unveiled in May 2020 and are designed to empower users with versatility and seamless productivity.While Surface ...

China launches yearlong campaign of coal-mining safety checks

China has launched a safety inspection effort targeting all working coal mines and coal-mining projects after several recent fatal accidents, a statement by its State Council, or cabinet, showed on Tuesday. The worlds largest coal miner and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020