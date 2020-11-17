Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia PM warns Tigray forces that surrender deadline has passed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warned on Tuesday that a three-day deadline for rebel regional forces to surrender has expired, paving the way for a final push on Mekelle, the capital of the northern region of Tigray. Tigrayan forces fired rockets into the neighbouring nation of Eritrea this weekend, escalating a conflict in which hundreds of people have been killed on both sides, and threatens to destabilise other parts of Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 12:32 IST
Ethiopia PM warns Tigray forces that surrender deadline has passed
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warned on Tuesday that a three-day deadline for rebel regional forces to surrender has expired, paving the way for a final push on Mekelle, the capital of the northern region of Tigray.

Tigrayan forces fired rockets into the neighbouring nation of Eritrea this weekend, escalating a conflict in which hundreds of people have been killed on both sides, and threatens to destabilise other parts of Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa. More than 25,000 refugees have fled into Sudan. The prime minister's warning came after government forces carried out "precision led and surgical air operations" outside Makelle, a government emergency task-force said, and ground forces pushed forwards.

"The three-day ultimatum given to Tigray Special Forces and the militia to surrender to the national defence ... have ended today," Abiy said in a statement posted on Facebook. "Following the expiration of this deadline, the final critical act of law enforcement will be done in the coming days."

There was no immediate comment from Tigray's leaders. With communications mainly down and media barred, Reuters could not independently verify assertions made by any side. Tigrayan forces might seek to dig in as the military advanced into the more mountainous terrain towards Mekelle, said Matt Bryden, founder of Nairobi-based regional think-tank Sahan.

"I would guess as they (the Ethiopian army) enter the highlands, heavier fighting is likely to start," he said. AIR STRIKES

The government did not say when the latest air strikes outside Mekelle took place but diplomats and military sources told Reuters they came mid-morning on Monday. The strikes were based on "information received of specific critical TPLF (Tigray's ruling party) targets", the task-force said, adding that no civilian targets were attacked.

Tigrayan leaders had accused the government of targeting a sugar factory and a dam. A convoy of four buses and several cars, carrying about 400 foreigners from Mekelle, is expected to arrive in the capital on Wednesday, five diplomatic sources said.

Another convoy carrying about 200 passengers, mainly workers for international organisations, reached the capital late on Monday, the sources said. The United Nations, the African Union and various countries are pressing for talks, but Abiy has resisted, saying the government would only negotiate when it restored the rule of law in Tigray.

On Monday, Abiy sent his foreign minister to Uganda and Kenya, to explain what the government describes as an internal conflict to leaders of those countries. Ethiopian officials say the visits do not mean negotiations are starting.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous country, has long been a diplomatic heavyweight and staunch Western ally in a region roiled by conflict and militancy.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

NPRD seeks NHRC's intervention to provide basic amenities to jailed activist Stan Swamy

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled NPRD has sought the National Human Rights Commissions NHRC intervention to provide reasonable accommodation and assistive aids like straws and sippers to tribal rights activist Father Sta...

CM, Pawar pay tributes to Bal Thackeray on death anniversary

The Shiv Senas rank and file, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray, paid tributes to Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his eighth death anniversary on Tuesday. NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party is an alli...

India's First Kids Fintech App - 'Birdfin' that Enables Financial and Life Skills Learning

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Financial learning can be boring, and at times, complicated for youngsters. Whether it is teaching the value of hard work, earning, or investing, it is still imperative that these habits are inculcated i...

Kerala police's mass cleanliness drive gets underway in Sabarimala

The latest edition of the Punyam Poonkavanam, the mass cleanliness drive implemented by the Kerala police in Sabarimala during the annual pilgrimage season, has got underway as the Lord Ayyappa temple opened for the two-months-long Mandala-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020