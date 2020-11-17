Left Menu
UK minister says Scotland deluding itself if it hopes for a referendum right now

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 12:57 IST
UK minister says Scotland deluding itself if it hopes for a referendum right now
British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said Scottish nationalists were deluding themselves if they hoped for a another independence referendum right now in the middle of a health crisis. Jenrick said that Scottish nationalists had misused devolution to try to break apart the United Kingdom and that another referendum was not realistic as nationalists had agreed the 2014 vote was a once-in-a-generation referendum.

Asked by Sky about another Scottish referendum, Jenrick said: "I don't think this is the right time to do that." "Any politician who wants to spend time on questions like that at the moment, when we're in the biggest health crisis for generations and we're facing a very significant period of disruption, I think is frankly deluding themselves because they should be focusing on the priorities of the public," he said.

