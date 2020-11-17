Rajasthan cabinet passes condolence resolution on death of Meghwal

Rajasthan cabinet passes condolence resolution on death of MeghwalPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 13:20 IST
The Rajasthan cabinet on Tuesday condoled the demise of Social Justice Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal
The 72-year-old Meghwal died at a hospital in Gurgaon on Monday after prolonged illness. The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, passed a condolence resolution
Meghwal represented Sujangarh assembly constituency of Churu district and was a five-time MLA.His funeral will take place in Sujangarh on Tuesday.
