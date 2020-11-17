Left Menu
BJP MLA Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi takes oath of membership of UP Assembly

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit on Tuesday administered the oath of membership to newly-elected BJP MLA Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi. He was elected from Deoria constituency in bypolls held on November 3. The result was announced on November 10. The bypolls to the seat were necessitated after the death of BJP MLA Janmejay Singh.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-11-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 15:15 IST
The bypolls to the seat were necessitated after the death of BJP MLA Janmejay Singh. Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi defeated Samajwadi Party's Brahmashankar Tripathi by a margin of 20,089 votes. UP ministers Satish Dwivedi and Jai Pratap Nishad were present during the oath-taking ceremony, an official statement said.

The bypolls to the seat were necessitated after the death of BJP MLA Janmejay Singh. Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi defeated Samajwadi Party's Brahmashankar Tripathi by a margin of 20,089 votes. UP ministers Satish Dwivedi and Jai Pratap Nishad were present during the oath-taking ceremony, an official statement said.

