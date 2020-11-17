Left Menu
Man, friend stabbed in Delhi's Azadpur area

A 18-year-old man and his friend were stabbed allegedly by a group of men in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area, police said on Tuesday. They are undergoing treatment at a city hospital and are stated to be stable, they said. The incident took place on Sunday morning, a day after Diwali, and it was captured on a CCTV camera, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 15:21 IST
Man, friend stabbed in Delhi's Azadpur area

A 18-year-old man and his friend were stabbed allegedly by a group of men in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area, police said on Tuesday. The injured, Shivam and Mohit (17), are both residents of Azadpur. They are undergoing treatment at a city hospital and are stated to be stable, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning, a day after Diwali, and it was captured on a CCTV camera, they added. In the CCTV footage, a man can be seen being targeted by a group in a busy lane. He is beaten up, stabbed and later dragged to a narrow bylane. When his friend tries to save him, he is also stabbed, even as passersby watched the incident. Based on the CCTV footage, two of the accused -- Suraj Kumar (24) and Somprakash (23) -- have been arrested, while efforts are being made to nab their associates, a senior police officer said.

The officer said the two victims were targeted over a petty altercation that took place on Diwali over a particular seat in a park. Following the quarrel, the accused had threatened Shivam and Mohit of dire consequences, the officer said. Subsequently, on Sunday morning, the accused along with their accomplices attacked Shivam and Mohit with knives on railway road in Azadpur area, the officer added. Police said that both the injured were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. Shivam, who sustained multiple stab injuries in his stomach and thigh, was later referred to a trauma centre where he underwent an operation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, "We have registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and have arrested two men in connection with the incident." The weapon of offence has also been recovered, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

