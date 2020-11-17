Left Menu
German foreign minister upbeat that EU budget issue can be solved

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-11-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 15:24 IST
Germany in its role as the current holder of the European Union presidency is partly responsible for finding a solution to a row over the EU budget, and it should be possible to come up with one, its foreign minister said.

Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund at a meeting of ambassadors of EU nations on Monday, over a clause making access to money conditional on respect for the rule of law.

"There is so much money involved which so many countries in the European Union need and are waiting for, that we not only need a solution but we need it quickly," Heiko Maas said on Tuesday. "I am sure that we will be able to do that."

