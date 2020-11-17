Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doping-Russia says U.S. overreaching itself in anti-doping bill

The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, which previously passed the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously, passed the Senate unopposed and now needs the signature of the president to become law. The bill will enable U.S. justice officials to seek criminal penalties in the United States against those involved in doping at internationl events involving U.S. athletes, sponsors or broadcasters.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:22 IST
Doping-Russia says U.S. overreaching itself in anti-doping bill
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia on Tuesday rejected what it called a U.S. attempt to extend its jurisdiction beyond its borders, after the U.S. Senate approved a bill allowing U.S. officials to pursue anyone involved in doping at international events involving Americans. The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, which previously passed the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously, passed the Senate unopposed and now needs the signature of the president to become law.

The bill will enable U.S. justice officials to seek criminal penalties in the United States against those involved in doping at internationl events involving U.S. athletes, sponsors or broadcasters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow opposed U.S. legislation including the Rodchenkov Act which effectively attempted to extend U.S. jurisdiction beyond its own borders.

"We don't agree with this practice," Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "This cannot but cause concern." The bill has already divided the anti-doping world.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has expressed concern that the bill, named after whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov who helped expose Russia's state-sponsored doping, could destabilize global anti-doping efforts while giving U.S. professional and college athletes a free pass. It questioned why U.S. professional sport leagues and college athletes were removed from the original draft of the bill.

There were also concerns that the bill would impede the capacity to use whistleblowers by exposing them to multiple jurisdictions and preventing "substantial assistance" deals. But Travis Tygart, the head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), said the bill would provide a way to protect clean athletes and hold accountable those who carry out doping schemes while protecting whistleblowers from retaliation.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

6 die after drowning in Bina river waterfall in Madhya Pradesh

Six people lost their lives after drowning in the Bina river at the Rahatgarh waterfall in Sagar district on Tuesday. The bodies of all the persons have been recovered. One child sustained injuries and has been sent to the hospital.All the ...

UP junior engineer in CBI net for alleged sexual abuse of children

The CBI has arrested a junior engineer of Uttar Pradesh irrigation department for alleged sexual exploitation of children for last 10 years and selling videos and photographs of nefarious acts on dark net to other paedophiles across the glo...

We need to tackle problem of terrorism with coordinated approach: PM Modi at BRICS summit.

We need to tackle problem of terrorism with coordinated approach PM Modi at BRICS summit....

Olympics-Athletes won't be forced to get COVID-19 vaccinations – IOC’s Bach

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday that athletes would not be forced to get COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, but he said they should as a demonstration of solidarity with the Japanese.Bac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020