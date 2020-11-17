Left Menu
11 arrested in Assam for posing as Air Force personnel

One among them, who is a student of BDS in Bhopal, issued fake appointment letters and identity cards of Air Force 4th grade employees to the 10 persons, and they were brought for patrolling in the airport area, which also houses the Borjhar Air Force Station, Baruah said. "We have registered a case and arrested them.

Updated: 17-11-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 17:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 11 people were arrested on Tuesday for posing as Air Force personnel and patrolling near the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, police said. A mobile team of Azara police station noticed the group near the airport wearing military camouflage, they said.

"Their movement created suspicion and were brought to the police station for interrogation. We found all of them to be fake. We also impounded one vehicle and five motorcycles," Additional Deputy Commissioner (West) of Guwahati Police, Suprotive Lal Baruah, told PTI. One among them, who is a student of BDS in Bhopal, issued fake appointment letters and identity cards of Air Force 4th grade employees to the 10 persons, and they were brought for patrolling in the airport area, which also houses the Borjhar Air Force Station, Baruah said.

"We have registered a case and arrested them. Further investigation is on to ascertain if there is any organised gang behind this," he added..

