Fatehpur: Kin of dead minor girls allege rape, police point to drowning

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 17-11-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 17:11 IST
Fatehpur: Kin of dead minor girls allege rape, police point to drowning
A day after the bodies of two sisters were pulled out from a pond here, their family alleged rape while police said it appeared to be case of drowning

Earlier, the family had suspected a failed rape bid after the bodies were recovered from a pond in the Asodhar area of Fatehpur on Monday. Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma on Tuesday said both girls, aged 12 and 8, had gone to the pond to fetch 'singharha' (water caltrops) and seemed to have drowned there. The SP also rejected the claims made on social media that their hands and legs were tied. "Prima facie, it seems they died due to drowning. A post-mortem examination is being conducted to ascertain the truth," he said. Meanwhile, the girl's mother said the bodies were pulled out of the pond by their uncle with the help of three to four other people. The girls' uncle alleged that when he was informing the district magistrate about the incident over the phone, a police constable came to him and told him not to speak about this to anyone. He claimed that the people who helped him pull out the bodies from the pond have been detained by police so that the truth does not emerge. He alleged that the girls were raped and then killed

Meanwhile, IG Allahabad Range Kavindra Pratap Singh visited the crime spot.

