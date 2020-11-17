Left Menu
Ensure workers get benefits of schemes within 72 hrs of submitting applications: Sisodia to officials

"Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia directed the labour officials to ensure the city workers receive the benefits of various labour welfare schemes within 72 hours of their application," the statement said. He asked the officials to speed up application processing timeline by improving on internal procedures, especially during the coronavirus crisis, to ensure the workers are able to avail the benefits in time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:53 IST
Ensure workers get benefits of schemes within 72 hrs of submitting applications: Sisodia to officials

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday directed Labour department officials to ensure that registered workers get the benefits of various welfare schemes within 72 hours of submitting their applications. While inspecting Shahdara Labour Office, Sisodia expressed satisfaction over registration and successful disposal of applications, and stressed on the need to further streamline internal processes, a Delhi government statement said.

"The Delhi government has made comprehensive plans to help the labourers, especially during the trying times of corona crisis. The government has directed that the amount from welfare schemes such as for their child's education, medical treatment, disability, marriage, or maternity reasons should reach the workers' bank account within 72 hours," Sisodia said.

He asked the officials to speed up application processing timeline by improving on internal procedures, especially during the coronavirus crisis, to ensure the workers are able to avail the benefits in time. The deputy CM inquired about disposal of the applications received in the office, and checked the records of pending applications and files.

"He discussed reasons for the two-year-old pending cases with the officials. The officials said that the delay in the approval process stemmed from the headquarters," the statement said. Sisodia added that the execution of all files should be done on a "first-come, first-serve basis".

"If there are cases where selective files are being forwarded or favoured against others, strict action will be taken against the officers engaging in such activities," he warned. He also directed officials to put up notice boards outside the office to inform the workers about the benefits of schemes.

