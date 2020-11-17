UP Anti-Terrorism Squad arrests 2 Bangladeshis

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals living in the country illegally with fake documents. Mohammad Iqbad and Mohd Farooq were nabbed on a tip-off that some "suspicious elements" were residing in the country and they could conspire some anti-national activities, the ATS said.

"During the probe, it was found that both were residents of Bangladesh and were brothers and living illegally in Indian since 2007. They were arrested in 2013 from West Bengal and remained in jail for two years and were later deported to Bangladesh," it said. However, they again came to India in 2015 after crossing the border and got their electoral voter identity card, Aadhaar cards and passports on a fake address of Saharanpur with the help of brokers, the ATS said.

It has been found that they are in touch with people from Bangladesh, Myanmar, the US, Saudi Arab, Italy, Britain, Austria and other countries. After an FIR was lodged against them at the ATS police station in Lucknow, they were produced in a court and sent to jail.

The UPATS is trying to get their police custody for eliciting more information from them about their network..