Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Anti-Terrorism Squad arrests 2 Bangladeshis

Mohammad Iqbad and Mohd Farooq were nabbed on a tip-off that some "suspicious elements" were residing in the country and they could conspire some anti-national activities, the ATS said. "During the probe, it was found that both were residents of Bangladesh and were brothers and living illegally in Indian since 2007.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 21:38 IST
UP Anti-Terrorism Squad arrests 2 Bangladeshis

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals living in the country illegally with fake documents. Mohammad Iqbad and Mohd Farooq were nabbed on a tip-off that some "suspicious elements" were residing in the country and they could conspire some anti-national activities, the ATS said.

"During the probe, it was found that both were residents of Bangladesh and were brothers and living illegally in Indian since 2007. They were arrested in 2013 from West Bengal and remained in jail for two years and were later deported to Bangladesh," it said. However, they again came to India in 2015 after crossing the border and got their electoral voter identity card, Aadhaar cards and passports on a fake address of Saharanpur with the help of brokers, the ATS said.

It has been found that they are in touch with people from Bangladesh, Myanmar, the US, Saudi Arab, Italy, Britain, Austria and other countries. After an FIR was lodged against them at the ATS police station in Lucknow, they were produced in a court and sent to jail.

The UPATS is trying to get their police custody for eliciting more information from them about their network..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand Police transfers rape case against BJP MLA from Dehradun to Pauri

Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday informed that the rape case registered against BJP MLA Mahesh Negi has now been transferred from Dehradun to Pauris women police station. Police took this action after a charge sheet was filed against the victi...

Light to moderate rains likely in Karnataka

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre KSNDMC predicted rainfall at coastal, Malnad, south-interior and north-interior regions over Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over coastal and M...

Rape victim in UP's Bulandshahr attempts self-immolation, hospitalised

A woman on Tuesday attempted to set herself on fire here after she was allegedly pressurized to withdraw her complaint against a man who was arrested for allegedly raping her. Speaking to reporter, SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh said, ...

Chhattisgarh CM holds 'positive' discussions with Union Ministers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that he held positive discussions with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Nitin Gadkari today. Today I met the Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020