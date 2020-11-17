Left Menu
Development News Edition

Subordinate courts can proceed with matter on absence of advocate/litigant: HC

“The matter has been reviewed by this court and the aforesaid direction (of August 15) stands modified to the extent that if an advocate/ litigant stays away from the virtual proceedings after being intimated that a case would be taken up on a particular date, it be left to the discretion of the concerned court to proceed further in the matter, depending on the urgency and/ or other attending circumstances,” the order said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 21:41 IST
Subordinate courts can proceed with matter on absence of advocate/litigant: HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday modified its earlier direction and made it clear that from now if an advocate or litigant stays away from the virtual proceedings after being intimated about the case, the concerned subordinate court can proceed in the matter depending on urgency of circumstances. In an administrative order, the high court said it has reviewed its August 15 office order by which it was directed that the courts subordinate to it shall not pass any adverse order in non-urgent or routine matters where the concerned advocate or litigant is unable to join the proceedings through video conferencing, till the time the physical functioning of the courts is resumed.

The courts are conducting proceedings through video conferencing in a restricted manner since March to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. “The matter has been reviewed by this court and the aforesaid direction (of August 15) stands modified to the extent that if an advocate/ litigant stays away from the virtual proceedings after being intimated that a case would be taken up on a particular date, it be left to the discretion of the concerned court to proceed further in the matter, depending on the urgency and/ or other attending circumstances,” the order said.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand Police transfers rape case against BJP MLA from Dehradun to Pauri

Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday informed that the rape case registered against BJP MLA Mahesh Negi has now been transferred from Dehradun to Pauris women police station. Police took this action after a charge sheet was filed against the victi...

Light to moderate rains likely in Karnataka

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre KSNDMC predicted rainfall at coastal, Malnad, south-interior and north-interior regions over Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over coastal and M...

Rape victim in UP's Bulandshahr attempts self-immolation, hospitalised

A woman on Tuesday attempted to set herself on fire here after she was allegedly pressurized to withdraw her complaint against a man who was arrested for allegedly raping her. Speaking to reporter, SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh said, ...

Chhattisgarh CM holds 'positive' discussions with Union Ministers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that he held positive discussions with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Nitin Gadkari today. Today I met the Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020