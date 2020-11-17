Computer Baba's bail rejected, sent to judicial remand till Nov 28

The bail application of former minister Namdev Das Tyagi, also known as Computer Baba, was rejected by a court here in the case related to him allegedly attempting to attack a person with a sword, and has been sent to judicial remand till November 28. Speaking to reporters, Lok Abhiyojak Vimal Mishra said, "Today he (Computer Baba) was produced before the court and he was sent to Judicial remand till November 28. His bail application was presented which was rejected. The bail application was rejected yesterday as well. It was regarding the matter registered at Aerodrome police station."

Mishra said, "The people living near Computer Baba's ashram had objected to certain activities in the Ashram including certain criminal activity. They registered a case in Aerodrome police station. Today Computer Baba was presented before the court of MP Singh." "The permission has been granted by the court to question accused in jail regarding a pistol," he said.

District Prosecution Officer Mohammed Akram Shaikh said, "His remand was over today and he has been sent to jail till November 28. The bail application is rejected. The aerodrome police were to seize the sword from Baba which was done." Computer Baba, was sent to one-day police remand on Monday in connection with an assault case.

District Prosecution Officer Akram Shaikh had said a special court granted him bail in another case of obstructing official work during the demolition of his illegal ashram in Indore. (ANI)