Corbyn to be readmitted to UK Labour after suspension over anti-Semitism report response

The former leader of Britain's Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted after he was suspended from the party for downplaying a report that detailed serious failings in its handling of anti-Semitism complaints, The Guardian reported.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission said in October it had found evidence of failure to adequately train people investigating alleged anti-Semitism, political interference in the processing of complaints, and harassment of individuals. Current leader Keir Starmer has been trying to make a clean break from the hard-left Corbyn era as he seeks to turn around Labour's fortunes after four successive general election defeats since 2010.

Earlier on Tuesday, Corbyn sought to draw a line under the issue. "I hope this matter is resolved as quickly as possible, so that the party can work together to root out antisemitism and unite to oppose and defeat this deeply damaging Conservative government," he wrote on Facebook.