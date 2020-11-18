Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shri Jagannath temple's 2020-21 annual budget Rs 154 crore

The budget was approved during a meeting chaired by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb. "There has been a significant decline in the temple's income but its expenditure has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar said.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 18-11-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 00:16 IST
Shri Jagannath temple's 2020-21 annual budget Rs 154 crore

The Shri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee on Tuesday approved the 12th-century shrine's 2020-21 annual budget of Rs 154 crore, officials said. The budget was approved during a meeting chaired by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb.

"There has been a significant decline in the temple's income but its expenditure has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar said. Apart from daily expenditure in the temple, the SJTA also has to spend on setting up COVID care homes and on other related activities, he said.

"We have decided to urge devotees to donate online to the temple fund to meet the gap," Kumar said. The participants also discussed Lord Jagannath's 'Nagarjuna Besha', rituals during the holy Kartika month and welfare programmes for servitors, he said.

On the proposal of reopening the temple for the public, Kumar said, "A discussion will be held again with the Chhatisa Nijog (group of servitors). It will take around four weeks for preparations to reopen the shrine." The SJTA also has to get the state government's permission for reopening the temple, he said. Law Minister Pratap Jena said the government is aware of the demand for reopening the temple but the decision will be taken keeping in view the COVID-19 situation.

Sources, however, said the state government is unlikely to give a green signal for reopening temples as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has cautioned people of a possible second wave of COVID-19 cases during winter. He had said the people of Odisha need to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines after returning from places like Delhi, Kerala and European countries.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US hits East Africa's al-Qaida affiliate with new sanctions

The Trump administration is slapping new sanctions on Somalias al-Shabab extremist group, an al-Qaida-linked organisation responsible for multiple terrorist attacks in East Africa. The State Department announced it had imposed sanctions on ...

Netanyahu has 'warm' talk with Biden, 10 days after Democrat declares victory

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a warm conversation with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday, Netanyahus office said, in a delayed and clear acknowledgement of Bidens election defeat of the Israeli leaders ally Donald Trump. The...

Investors pour $250 mln into new Africa pharmaceuticals company

A group of three founding investors is pouring 250 million into a new company to acquire and create biopharmaceuticals businesses across Africa that will improve the continents access to affordable drugs, they said on Tuesday.Africas pharma...

Doping-IOC and WADA question why U.S. sport exempt from Rodchenkov Act

The International Olympic Committee IOC on Tuesday acknowledged the passing of the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act in the U.S. Senate but questioned why American professional and college athletes are exempt from the legislation.The Rodchenkov Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020