Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump may withdraw troops from Somalia as part of global pullback

The mission receives little attention in the United States but is considered a cornerstone of the Pentagon's global efforts to combat al Qaeda. Trump's newly-installed acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, a former Green Beret and counterterrorism official, is taking a hard look at Somalia and could opt for keeping a minimal presence there and stop relying on large deployments to combat al Shabaab.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 04:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 04:44 IST
Trump may withdraw troops from Somalia as part of global pullback

President Donald Trump may withdraw nearly all U.S. troops from Somalia as part of a global pullback that includes reductions of forces in Afghanistan and Iraq, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said nothing had been finalized and that no orders for Somalia have been received by the U.S. military. But there appeared to be a growing expectation that drawdown orders would be coming soon.

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced that Trump will reduce U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by Jan. 15, just five days before his term ends, and cut U.S. forces in Iraq by 500 to the same level. The United States has about 700 troops in Somalia focused on helping local forces defeat the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgency. The mission receives little attention in the United States but is considered a cornerstone of the Pentagon's global efforts to combat al Qaeda.

Trump's newly-installed acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, a former Green Beret and counterterrorism official, is taking a hard look at Somalia and could opt for keeping a minimal presence there and stop relying on large deployments to combat al Shabaab. Nathan Sales, the State Department's counterterrorism coordinator, on Tuesday declined to discuss plans for U.S. forces in Somalia. But he noted al Shabaab poses a danger to East Africa's security and that the group has staged attacks in Kenya. "Al Shabaab continues to pose a significant threat inside Somalia and increasingly in the region," Sales told reporters while announcing the blacklisting of two of the group's leaders.

"The United States take seriously our responsibilities to use what tools are available to us to rollback, degrade, and defeat this dangerous terrorist group." Critics say a radical change in U.S. policy toward al Shabaab carries a significant risk.

Colonel Ahmed Abdullahi Sheikh, who served for three years as the commander of the Danab special forces until 2019, said any decision to pull back would not be based on the counterterrorism threat in Somalia but could undermine trust in the United States. "This is being dictated by politics," he said.

The United States already pulled out of Somalia's Bossaso and Galkayo around three weeks ago. They remain in the southern port city of Kismayo, a special forces airbase in Baledogle and in the capital Mogadishu, but a rapid pullout risks ceding ground to al Shabaab, Sheikh said. "It would create a vacuum. The Somali security forces have good morale because of the U.S. troops … there's the possibility of air support if they are attacked, they can have medevacs," Sheikh said.

Somalia has been riven by civil war since 1991, but over the past decade the African Union-backed peacekeeping force has clawed back control of the capital and large swathes of the country from al Shabaab. (Additional reporting by Idrees Ali and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Mary Milliken and Tom Brown)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

In shock move, U.S. to drop charges against ex-Mexican defense minister

The United States will drop drug charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and turn over the investigation of his alleged crimes to Mexico, officials said on Tuesday, after the Mexican government had chafed U.S. pr...

Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans

Rep Kevin McCarthy easily won reelection as House Republican leader Tuesday, a stunning turnaround as the entire GOP leadership team was rewarded by their colleagues for reducing the Democrats House advantage in the November election. McCar...

Soccer-Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier

Colombia conceded six goals in a World Cup qualifier for the first time since 1977 on Tuesday as they went down 6-1 to a superb display from Ecuador in Quito. The six goals were as many as Ecuador had scored in their previous 16 games again...

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine induces quick immune response - study

Sinovac Biotechs experimental COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac triggered a quick immune response but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered from the disease, preliminary trial results showed on Wednesday. Whil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020