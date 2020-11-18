Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 former pro-democracy lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong

Posts on the Facebook accounts of Ted Hui, Eddie Chu and Raymond Chan said they had been arrested in relation to the incidents in the legislature's main chamber. The trio separately disrupted legislative meetings by splashing pungent liquids and other items on two occasions.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-11-2020 08:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 08:21 IST
3 former pro-democracy lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police arrested three former opposition lawmakers for disrupting legislative meetings several months ago, as concerns grow over a crackdown on the city's pro-democracy camp. Posts on the Facebook accounts of Ted Hui, Eddie Chu and Raymond Chan said they had been arrested in relation to the incidents in the legislature's main chamber.

The trio separately disrupted legislative meetings by splashing pungent liquids and other items on two occasions. Hong Kong police said in a statement that they had arrested three former lawmakers on Wednesday on the charges of contempt in the legislature and intent to cause harm to others. Police did not identify them by name. The pro-democracy camp has in recent months accused the Hong Kong government and the central Chinese government in Beijing of tightening control over the semi-autonomous Chinese territory in response to demands for more democracy, destroying the autonomy promised to the city, a global financial center with Western-style civil liberties.

The three former lawmakers disrupted meetings debating the now-approved National Anthem ordinance, which criminalizes any insult to or abuse of the Chinese national anthem, the “March of the Volunteers.” On May 28, Hui rushed to the front of the legislature, dropping a rotten plant and attempting to kick it at the legislature's president. Chu splashed a bottle of liquid in the legislature. One week later, Chan hid a pot of pungent liquid in a paper lantern and attempted to approach the front of the chamber, but dropped it after he was stopped by security guards.

On both occasions, emergency services were called to the venue, and several pro-Beijing lawmakers reported feeling unwell.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Many districts of UP to receive rain today: IMD

Parts of Uttar Pradesh including Lalitpur and Jhansi are likely to receive rain and thundershowers in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Wednesday. Rainthundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur...

Chhath Puja: UP govt urges people to celebrate at home, follow COVID protocol

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an advisory for Chhath Puja in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, advising people to perform rituals at their homes or nearby, as much as possible. However, the government said that arrangements will ...

JP Nadda to hold meeting with newly-appointed state in-charges tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting with all the newly-appointed state in-charges of the party, on Thursday November 19, via video-conferencing. This comes ahead of Naddas tour of the coun...

National Australia Bank closing all branches, attached offices over 'security threat'

National Australia Bank said on Wednesday it was temporarily closing all its branches and attached offices due to a physical security threat, but did not give further details.Australias second-biggest lender said it was working with police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020