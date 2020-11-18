Guj: 10 killed, 16 injured in truck accident near Vadodara

At least 10 people were killedand 16 others injured when a mini-truck in which they weretravelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts ofGujarat's Vadodara city early Wednesday morning, police said

The accident took place at Waghodia circle when themini-truck hit the other vehicle from behind, Vadodara PoliceCommissioner R B Brahmbhatt said

The 10 people who died were from Varachha area ofSurat city and they were heading towards Pavagadh inPanchmahal district, he said.