Guj: 10 killed, 16 injured in truck accident near Vadodara

Guj: 10 killed, 16 injured in truck accident near VadodaraPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-11-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 09:45 IST
At least 10 people were killedand 16 others injured when a mini-truck in which they weretravelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts ofGujarat's Vadodara city early Wednesday morning, police said
The accident took place at Waghodia circle when themini-truck hit the other vehicle from behind, Vadodara PoliceCommissioner R B Brahmbhatt said
The 10 people who died were from Varachha area ofSurat city and they were heading towards Pavagadh inPanchmahal district, he said.
