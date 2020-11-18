Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC rejects UP Shiksha Mitra Association's appeal in assistant teachers recruitment case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the appeal filed by Uttar Pradesh Shiksha Mitra Association in connection with the case related to the recruitment of around 69,000 assistant teachers in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 12:22 IST
SC rejects UP Shiksha Mitra Association's appeal in assistant teachers recruitment case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the appeal filed by Uttar Pradesh Shiksha Mitra Association in connection with the case related to the recruitment of around 69,000 assistant teachers in Uttar Pradesh.

However, a bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, in its judgment, granted one last chance to the Shiksha Mitras to compete in the respective examinations. (ANI)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Uday

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

People go hungry in Ethiopia's Tigray as conflict marches on

People are going hungry in Ethiopias rebellious northern Tigray region as roads are blocked, airports are closed and the federal government marches on its capital in a final push to win a two-week war. At this stage there is simply very lit...

UP engineer suspended after his arrest by CBI for alleged sexual abuse of children

Authorities have suspended a junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department after he was arrested by the CBI for alleged sexual exploitation of children for last 10 years and selling videos and photographs of nefarious acts on d...

Shanghai shares end higher as market eyes fresh policy support

China stocks shed some of their early gains, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index ending the session higher on Wednesday, lifted by the governments pledge to implement additional policy measures to prop up a coronavirus-ravaged broad...

Kung Fu Panda 4 plot, cast revealed, Know more on Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 movies

The demand for Kung Fu Panda 4 is always there among the animated movie enthusiasts. The previous movies had been remarkably successful in the box office and built a huge fan base globally.There is no official announcement on the release of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020