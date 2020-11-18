SC rejects UP Shiksha Mitra Association's appeal in assistant teachers recruitment case
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the appeal filed by Uttar Pradesh Shiksha Mitra Association in connection with the case related to the recruitment of around 69,000 assistant teachers in Uttar Pradesh.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 12:22 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the appeal filed by Uttar Pradesh Shiksha Mitra Association in connection with the case related to the recruitment of around 69,000 assistant teachers in Uttar Pradesh.
However, a bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, in its judgment, granted one last chance to the Shiksha Mitras to compete in the respective examinations. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uday