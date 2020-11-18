Maha: Miscreants create fake email ID of Palghar collector

Palghar Collector Manik Gursalon Wednesday said some unidentified persons have created afake email ID in his name, and asked people not to respond toany messages from it

The matter came to light after some governmentofficials received personal mails from the fake email ID, thecollector said in an official release

An offense has also been registered by the Palgharpolice's cyber cell which is conducting a probe into thematter, the release said.