Maha: Miscreants create fake email ID of Palghar collector

Maha: Miscreants create fake email ID of Palghar collectorPTI | Thane | Updated: 18-11-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 13:18 IST
Palghar Collector Manik Gursalon Wednesday said some unidentified persons have created afake email ID in his name, and asked people not to respond toany messages from it
The matter came to light after some governmentofficials received personal mails from the fake email ID, thecollector said in an official release
An offense has also been registered by the Palgharpolice's cyber cell which is conducting a probe into thematter, the release said.
