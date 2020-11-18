No intention of imposing COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi government has no intention of imposing a lockdown as it believes that it is not a solution in the fight against COVID-19, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 13:42 IST
Delhi government has no intention of imposing a lockdown as it believes that it is not a solution in the fight against COVID-19, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday. The comments came in wake of speculation of a reimposition of lockdown in the national capital amid a spike in the number of coronavirus cases and the daily number of deaths due to it. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 4,95,598 including 42,004 active cases, 4,45,782 recoveries and 7,812 deaths.
"Delhi government has no intentions of imposing a lockdown. We believe lockdown is not a solution in the fight against COVID-19. The solution is better hospital management and better medical systems. Delhi government has managed the medical system well and will do it in future too," he told ANI. The Deputy Chief Minister stated that if needed, restrictions will be increased in some markets.
"I would like to assure shopkeepers, they need not be scared. We don't intend to impose a lockdown. We want your shops to remain open...If needed, restrictions will be increased in some markets, that's what we requested from the Centre. But it won't be a lockdown in any manner," he said. Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain reiterated that there will be no lockdown in the national capital but said that there can be local restrictions at some busy places.
On November 15, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the national capital. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also participated in the meet at North Block. Later, Shah announced several measures, including doubling of RT-PCR tests and strengthening medical infrastructure, to bring under control Delhi's rising number of coronavirus cases. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shah
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Amit Shah
- Anil Baijal
- Manish Sisodia
- Satyendar Jain
ALSO READ
Delhi HC hears jailed former MP Shahabuddin's plea seeking custody parole
HC suggests Shahbuddin meet family in Delhi as govt, Bihar Police give no safety assurance
Amit Shah to visit WB on Nov 5 to boost BJP's preparedness for 2021 Assembly polls
Amit Shah on 2-day visit to Bengal from Thursday
IPL 13: Sandeep, Shahbaz star in must-win match as SRH restrict MI to 149/8