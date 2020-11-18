Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC reserves order on Tej Bahadur's plea against rejection of nomination paper to contest against PM

While rejecting the nomination papers of Bahadur, the Returning Officer had observed that "the nomination paper is not accompanied by certificate issued in the prescribed manner by the Election Commission to the effect that he has not been dismissed for corruption or disloyalty to the state".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 13:51 IST
SC reserves order on Tej Bahadur's plea against rejection of nomination paper to contest against PM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Wednesday reserved order on sacked BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict which had dismissed his election petition against the poll panel's decision to reject his nomination papers to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The apex court, which refused to accept the request of Bahadur's counsel to adjourn the hearing, observed that whether his nomination was rightly or wrongly rejected depends on his eligibility.

"Why should we grant you liberty for adjournment. You are abusing the process of law. You argue," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told Bahadur's counsel. The counsel argued that Bahadur had earlier filed his nomination as an independent candidate and later as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party.

The Returning Officer on May 1 last year had rejected the nomination papers of Bahadur, a Samajwadi Party candidate, who was dismissed from BSF in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the quality of food served to the troops. While rejecting the nomination papers of Bahadur, the Returning Officer had observed that "the nomination paper is not accompanied by certificate issued in the prescribed manner by the Election Commission to the effect that he has not been dismissed for corruption or disloyalty to the state".

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain delegation arrives in Israel on Gulf Air flight

Bahrain sent its first official government delegation to Israel on Wednesday as the two countries look to broaden cooperation that Washington has promoted as an anti-Iran alliance and potential economic bonanza.Bahrains foreign minister, Ab...

District admn bans sea bathing at Pentha beach

The Kendrapara district administration on Wednesday enforced prohibitory orders under section 144 Crpc banning sea bathing along the 1.5 km long Pentha beach, a favourite destination for tourists. The pristine beach has turned unsafe for hu...

Sebi amends guidelines on preferential allotment by listed InvITs

Markets regulator Sebi has tweaked its framework pertaining to allotment of units by emerging investment vehicle InvIT on a preferential basis. The preferential issue of units would not be made to any person who has sold or transferred any ...

Microsoft introduces Dynamics 365 Project Operations in India

Microsoft on Wednesday announced the general availability of its Dynamics 365 Project Operations solution in India, which will enable service organizations to enhance project management. The solution has been developed to help service-based...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020