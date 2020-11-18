Karnataka Police arrests 25-yr-old hacker for breaking into govt sites

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Karnataka Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old hacker for breaking into government websites. "CCB has arrested Srikrishna alias Shreeki, aged 25 years, adept at computer programming and had done his Bachelors in Computer Science. He hacked many websites, online gaming portals, and made illegal gains. He also tried to hack into government websites," said Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, during a press conference.

The accused was known to hack online poker games to win money and bitcoins online. He reportedly also confessed to hacking the e-procurement website of the Karnataka government in 2019. As per Pant, the accused lived in the Netherlands from 2014 to 2017. (ANI)