Karnataka Assembly winter session to be held from December 7 to 15

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy on Wednesday announced that the winter session of State Assembly will be held from December 7 to 15.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 15:33 IST
Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy on Wednesday announced that the winter session of State Assembly will be held from December 7 to 15. "The winter session of Karnataka Assembly will be held from December 7 to 15," Madhuswamy said in a statement.

The winter session will be held in Bengaluru, not in Belagavi. The six-day long monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature had ended on September 26. (ANI)

