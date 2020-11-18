Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defense to continue probing Canada border officials in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case

Lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou are set to continue questioning Canadian border officials on Wednesday regarding their investigation of Meng before her arrest two years ago on a warrant from the United States. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport by Canadian police while on a layover bound for Mexico.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:31 IST
Defense to continue probing Canada border officials in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou are set to continue questioning Canadian border officials on Wednesday regarding their investigation of Meng before her arrest two years ago on a warrant from the United States.

Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport by Canadian police while on a layover bound for Mexico. She is facing charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

Meng has said she is innocent and is fighting the extradition from under house arrest in Vancouver, where she owns a home in an upscale neighborhood in the Pacific coastal city. Hearings this week and next week consist of witness testimony, from officials in the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, regarding their conduct during Meng's initial investigation and arrest.

On Tuesday CBSA officer Sanjit Dhillon told the court he had received an email from an FBI official with a request for information relating to the CBSA's investigation of Meng before her arrest, but said he did not act on the request. Meng's arrest has soured diplomatic relations between Ottawa and Beijing. Soon after her detention, China arrested Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig on espionage charges. The two men are still in detention.

Meng's case is set to wrap up in April 2021, although the potential for appeals by either side mean the case could drag on for years.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Three Rajasthan cadre IPS officer to join central security forces

Three IPS officers of the Rajasthan cadre will be sent on deputation to central security forces, said an order issued by the state Department of Personnel on WednesdayThe ADG Re-organisation and Rules, Hemant Priyadarshy, will be joining th...

Mumbai police summon Kangana, sister Rangoli for third time

Mumbai police on Wednesday summoned actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, for the third time to record their statements on November 23 and 24 for allegedly promoting enmity between two communities. Police have filed a sediti...

ISL 7: Rohit Danu banking on 'scoring mentality' to succeed in maiden season

Former junior India international and Indian Arrows forward Rohit Danu is confident that his scoring mentality will help him succeed in the upcoming seventh season of the Indian Super League ISL. Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will fac...

Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Five deaths, 948 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana Hyderabad Telangana recorded 948 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 2.59 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,415 with five more fatalities. MDS2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020