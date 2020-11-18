Left Menu
With formation of 'Cow Cabinet', MP sets new tradition in country, says minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday lauded chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's decision to form a "Cow Cabinet" in the state and said it has presented an example of a new tradition in the country.

18-11-2020
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday lauded chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's decision to form a "Cow Cabinet" in the state and said it has presented an example of a new tradition in the country. "Other parties, especially Congress, kept talking for 15 months but didn't set up even 15 cow shelters. Madhya Pradesh has presented the example of a new tradition before the country, by forming Cow Cabinet," said Mishra.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the state government has decided to form a 'Cow Cabinet' for the protection of cows in the state.Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments to be a part of the 'Cow Cabinet', Chouhan announced. "It has been decided to set up a 'Cow Cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the 'Cow Cabinet'. The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa," the Chief Minister said in a tweet. (ANI)

