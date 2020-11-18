With formation of 'Cow Cabinet', MP sets new tradition in country, says minister Narottam Mishra
ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:01 IST
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday lauded chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's decision to form a "Cow Cabinet" in the state and said it has presented an example of a new tradition in the country. "Other parties, especially Congress, kept talking for 15 months but didn't set up even 15 cow shelters. Madhya Pradesh has presented the example of a new tradition before the country, by forming Cow Cabinet," said Mishra.
Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the state government has decided to form a 'Cow Cabinet' for the protection of cows in the state.Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments to be a part of the 'Cow Cabinet', Chouhan announced. "It has been decided to set up a 'Cow Cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the 'Cow Cabinet'. The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa," the Chief Minister said in a tweet. (ANI)
