Following are the top stories at 5 pm. NATION DEL36 VIRUS-MHA-LD DELHI Railways providing coaches with 800 beds to Delhi for COVID-19 treatment; paramilitary doctors start arriving: MHA New Delhi: To ramp up COVID care facilities in Delhi, 45 doctors and 160 paramedics of the paramilitary forces have arrived in the capital while the Railways is making available coaches with 800 beds at a station here to be used as health and isolation centres, the home ministry on Wednesday said.

DEL24 DL-VIRUS-GOVT COVID-19: LG approves Delhi govt's proposal to allow only 50 people at weddings New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved the AAP government's proposal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding functions in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday. BOM10 MH-HC-LD VARAVARA RAO Maha govt agrees to shift Varavara Rao to Nanavati Hospital Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday agreed to shift jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment for 15 days.

DEL31 LADAKH-ARMY-HABITAT Indian Army establishes living facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh Leh: The Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh to ensure operational efficiency in the harsh winter months, it said on Wednesday. DES19 ADR-BH-MINISTERS 57 per cent Bihar ministers have declared criminal cases against them: ADR New Delhi: Eight of the 14 newly sworn-in ministers in Bihar have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

CAL4 WB-ADHIR-SIBAL Leaders unhappy with Congress' functioning free to leave: Adhir on Sibal's introspection remark Kolkata: Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday slammed party colleague Kapil Sibal over his Bihar poll debacle introspection remark, saying those unhappy with the party's functioning are free to leave instead of embarrassing it in public. BOM11 GJ-2ND LD ACCIDENT Guj: 11 killed, 16 injured in truck crash near Vadodara Vadodara: At least 11 people died and 16 others were injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts of Gujarat's Vadodara city early Wednesday morning, police said.

DEL34 CEC-INTERVIEW People thought EC was being 'fool-hardy' by holding Bihar polls, but we lived up to challenge: CEC Sunil Arora New Delhi: When the Election Commission began preparing for Bihar assembly polls amid the coronavirus pandemic, some felt it was being "fool-hardy", but the safe and successful conduct of this massive democratic exercise has given us an across-the-board appreciation, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Wednesday. MDS9 KA-CABINET-YEDIYURAPPA Yediyurappa bound for Delhi to discuss cabinet exercise Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he was going to New Delhi to discuss with the BJP central leadership expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet.

DEL8 VIRUS LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 89-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 89 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 83 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. LEGAL LGD16 DL-HC-LD CHHATH PUJA HC refuses permission for Chhath Puja at public places as 3rd wave of COVID-19 underway New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to interfere with AAP government's decision to ban Chhath Puja celebrations at public places like ponds and riverbanks in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LGD15 SC-JAISHANKAR-RS ELECTION SC issues notice on pleas against election of Jaishankar to RS & EC's power New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices on a batch of petitions challenging the election of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. FOREIGN FGN7 UN-INDIA-TERRORISM COVID-19 has not prevented some countries from supporting cross-border terrorism: India New York: The COVID-19 pandemic has not prevented some countries from supporting cross-border terrorism and spreading religious hatred, India has said at the UN, in an apparent reference to Pakistan, asserting that the United Nations must speak decisively and not take sides among religions or justify terrorism in any way. By Yoshita Singh FGN17 US-FACEBOOK-TWITTER-REGULATION Facebook, Twitter CEOs oppose any changes that may dictate content moderation Washington: The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter have vehemently opposed any changes that would allow the US government to dictate content moderation, saying these platforms are a new industry and should have a different regulatory model. By Lalit K Jha FGN14 UK-DIESEL-CARS-LD BAN UK to ban diesel, petrol cars from 2030 for new Green Industrial Revolution London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday unveiled plans for a new Green Industrial Revolution for the country, including a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and new measures to become a world leader in carbon capture. By Aditi Khanna PTI IJT