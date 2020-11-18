MP: Another case registered against Computer Baba

A case has been registered against religious leader Namdev Das Tyagi, better known as Computer Baba, for allegedly obstructing a construction on a Jain sect's property in Indore district, the police said. Since the demolition of Computer Baba's illegal ashram on government land ten days ago, three First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against him.

Baba, who enjoyed the minister of state status in the previous BJP and Congress governments as he was then member of a river conservation body, is currently in judicial custody. The latest FIR was registered on Tuesday night on the complaint of Subhash Dayal at Gandhi Nagar police station, said a police official on Wednesday.

The complainant alleged that around two months ago, Computer Baba and one of his associates forcibly stopped the construction of a gate at Gommatgiri Jain Teerth near his ashram. Baba allegedly hurled abuse at the people involved in the construction and also tried to attack them with a sharp-edged weapon (`barchi'), the official said.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said. Baba's ashram, constructed illegally on government land at Jamboodi Hapsi village, was demolished by the district administration on November 8.

He was arrested under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure as a preventive measure on the same day. Since then three FIRs have been registered against him -- two at Gandhi Nagar police station and another at Aerodrome police station.

The Indore district court on Tuesday dismissed his bail application and sent him in judicial custody till November 28..